Popular cheese product recalled from Irish shops due to mould concerns

A popular cheese product is being recalled from Irish shops due to the possible presence of mould.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), Valeo Foods is recalling a batch of Roma Formaggio (80g) with the best before date of 05/05/2023.
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch.
'Gamechanger' - First Home Scheme can make homeownership a reality for first-time buyers in Waterford
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton insisted he is “fine” and passed head injury tests “with flying colours” as he allayed concerns about his selection for Saturday’s second Test against New Zealand.
Playing and spending time outdoors is good for your child but it is important to protect their skin when outside in the sun
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.