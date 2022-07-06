Search

06 Jul 2022

Former education minister votes against Government’s defective blocks bill

Former education minister votes against Government’s defective blocks bill

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jul 2022 7:39 PM

Ex-education minister and former chief whip Joe McHugh has voted against the Government’s defective blocks bill, threatening the coalition Government’s majority as a result.

The Fine Gael TD for Donegal voted against the bill that provides for a redress scheme for those affected by the defective building blocks.

Mr McHugh’s vote means that he is likely to lose the whip.

It follows the whip being withdrawn from Green Party TDs Patrick Costello and Neasa Hourigan after they voted against the Government over the governance of the National Maternity Hospital earlier this year.

Despite Mr McHugh’s dissenting vote, the legislation passed.

Donegal has many homeowners who have been affected by the defective building blocks issue which the government’s redress scheme seeks to address.

Campaigners have voiced their dissatisfaction with the mica redress bill, labelling it as “unworkable”; opposition parties voiced their anger in the Dail on Tuesday evening that just two hours had been set aside on Wednesday to vote on amendments to the bill.

In the wake of Mr McHugh’s dissenting vote, People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy asked Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien in the Dail whether the government was going to draw conclusions from “losing their majority” over the Mica bill.

Mr O’Brien defended the scheme as it stands, and said that it was important for the scheme to be passed before the summer recess.

Defective building blocks containing excessive deposits of the minerals mica and pyrite have seen thousands of properties begin to crack and crumble across the country.

Politicians were warned during a marathon seven-hour Oireachtas committee last week that the problem of defective building blocks could emerge in every county across the country, with one expert describing it as a “ticking timebomb”.

They were also warned that the Government’s Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme, estimated to cost 2.7 billion euro and which offers 100% grants of up to 420,000 euro per dwelling, does not go far enough for those affected.

On Tuesday, five defective block action groups announced their intention to register as a political party, and to run candidates in any county affected by the mica or pyrite issue in local and general elections.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media