Search

29 Jun 2022

Government approves provision of modular homes to house those fleeing Ukraine

Government approves provision of modular homes to house those fleeing Ukraine

Once in place, the modular houses will accommodate 2,000 people across 20 sites across the country

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

29 Jun 2022 5:50 PM

The Government has approved the provision of 500 modular houses as part of its plans to address the need to develop capacity for Ukrainian arrivals. Once in place, the modular houses will accommodate 2,000 people across 20 sites across the country.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage are assisting with finalising site selection. The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY) and the Office of Public Works (OPW) will be managing the roll-out of the pilot programme, involving site preparation and the acquisition and installation of modular units.

The OPW has drawn up an ambitious Project Plan that envisages the installation of the first modular units on site in early November 2022.

The Plan envisages the programme being completed in 2023. Given the scale of works required, this is an ambitious, but achievable timeframe for the roll-out of the pilot/proof of concept programme.

Under the plans, the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage will provide appropriate planning exemptions to enable the OPW and its agents to immediately access relevant sites to ensure the speedy delivery of the modular units.

DCEDIY will then take responsibility for ownership of the modular units and their future use.

The availability of state owned durable modular units will provide the Department with a very valuable flexibility of response for managing accommodation demand that is not currently available. 

Further information on the roll out of the Modular Homes Programme will be provided shortly when the full details of the project plan for its delivery has been finalised in discussions involving the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and the Office of Public Works.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media