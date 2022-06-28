HSE begins recruitment for over 100 home care needs facilitators

The HSE has begun recruitment for over 100 interRAI home care needs facilitators across Ireland.

Recruitment began yesterday (Monday June 27), with the Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People calling it "a significant step" in delivering safer and higher quality care.

It's hoped the rollout of interRAI - a collective network to improve services for vulnerable people including the elderly, disabled people and those with mental illnesses - will result in a standardised assessment for nursing, health and social care professionals.

Minister Mary Butler said, "The government is committed to the introduction of a statutory home support scheme. I am pleased to announce the recruitment of the 128 interRAI care needs facilitators. This is a significant step towards delivering safer, more equitable and higher quality home support services.”

The interRAI Care Needs Facilitator will fulfil the important role of champion and centre point for interRAI within Community Health Networks (CHNs) and Community Specialist Teams (CSTs) and facilitate the integration of interRAI for all team members.

Posts are expected to be in place by the end of the third quarter of 2022.

A home support pilot using interRAI assessments is currently underway in pilot areas across Ireland including East Westmeath, Tuam, Athenry, Loughrea, Bandon, Kinsale, Carrigaline, Ballyfermot and Palmerstown.