Conor McGregor in court to face charges of dangerous driving in Bentley

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor has appeared in a Dublin court accused of six driving offences.
At Blanchardstown District Court on Thursday morning, McGregor made no indication of how he intends to plead to the charges.
The matter was remanded until Thursday September 8 at 10.30am while the Director of Public Prosecutions considers the case, and pending possible further charges, the court heard.
McGregor last appeared in court on April 7 over two counts of dangerous driving on March 22.
He was also charged with driving without insurance and a licence, and failing to produce a certificate of insurance or licence.
The UFC star had been travelling in his Bentley Continental GT on the N4 in west Dublin when he was stopped by gardai on March 22.
Wearing a three-piece dark navy suit, McGregor arrived at court on Thursday in a Rolls Royce with a 221-registration.
He made no comment to the media on his way in or out of the court building.
The restoration of pre-austerity wages for Ireland’s highest paid public servants should not be misrepresented as a pay rise, the Tanaiste has insisted.
The State Examinations Commission (SEC), intends to issue the 2022 Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied examination results to Waterford candidates on Friday 2 September.
Instagram is introducing new ways for users worldwide and in Waterford to verify their age on the platform as a way of providing more age-appropriate experiences.
Waterford golfer Seamus Power goes into this week's PGA Tour tournament, the Travelers Championship, as world number 36 after an impressive finish at the US Open last weekend (T12).
Video conferencing platform Zoom has unveiled a major update which will see the firm offer chat messaging features and translation tools as part of a new range of tiered annual subscription packages.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.