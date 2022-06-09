Search

09 Jun 2022

Millions of customers to be hit with increased broadband and phone charges

Millions of customers to be hit with increased broadband and phone charges

Reporter:

David Power

09 Jun 2022 11:23 AM

One of the country's largest broadband providers has announced an increase in charges which will apply before the end of the summer. 

It is understood that millions of domestic Eir customers and small businesses are to be hit with the price rise.

The higher charges will apply from August. The announcement comes after the telecoms firm put up its prices for some of its consumers just last September.

In a statement, Eir said: "In order to support our continued investment in our products and services, the monthly price of your Eir plan will increase in April each year.  This will commence from April 2023 and apply each April thereafter, so we are letting our customers know in advance".

The price increase, Eir says, will be based on the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) published in the previous January, plus an additional 3%.

This will apply to all new and renewed contracts entered into from 12th May 2022, for fixed voice, broadband, TV and mobile bill pay services including SIM Only and mobile broadband plans.  

This rise, which includes VAT, will mean customers will pay an extra €60 a year, adding more to an ever increasing cost of living crisis.

Small businesses have been told their landline charges will rise by €5 a month excluding VAT.

Eir is the main provider of fixed-line and mobile telecoms services in Ireland with around two million customers.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media