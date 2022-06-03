Search

03 Jun 2022

The number of drivers caught speeding during garda slowdown operation revealed

Reporter:

David Power

03 Jun 2022 2:48 PM

Over 1000 Drivers were caught speeding as part of a major garda clampdown during 'Operation Slowdown' on June 2nd.

An Garda Síochána and GoSafe carried out the intensive 24hour Operation on Thursday.

939 Drivers have so far today been issued with Fixed Charge Notices for speeding, this results in an €80 fine and 3 penalty points on their driving licence.

However, based on time lag in prosecutions uploading onto the fixed charge processing system, the number will be in excess of 1000 for the complete 24 hour period, gardai have confirmed. 

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman said: "Yesterday in excess of 1000 drivers were prosecuted for speeding. These drivers will now receive 3 penalty points on their licence, but their driving yesterday put themselves and all other road users at risk".

"Yesterday one more person died on our roads, 71 people have now died on our roads to date.  I continue to appeal to all road users to slow down and stay safe this bank holiday weekend," Asst Commissioner Hilman added.

Operation Slowdown was highlighted during the Joint An Garda Síochána/ Road Safety Authority media briefing in advance of the June Bank Holiday Weekend yesterday in Galway.

Some examples of Go-Safe detections carried out yesterday are (all in excess/ or close to 30km/h over the posted speed limit):

142 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on the N83 at Beagh Brownsgrove Galway

140km/h in an 80km/h Zone on the N4 Doddsborough Lucan Dublin

87km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N11 Morehampton Road Dublin4 Dublin

86km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Leopardstown Road Dublin18 Dublin

85km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R265 Porthall Ballindrait Donegal

84km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Cork Street Dublin8 Dublin

81km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Bridge Street Kilcormac Offaly

80km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Pontoon Road Castlebar Mayo

119km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N4 Ballydowd Lucan Dublin

109km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R178 Redbog Carrickmacross Louth

