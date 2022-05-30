Former Irish soldier found guilty of membership of so-called Islamic State

A former Irish soldier has been found guilty of membership of the so-called Islamic State terror group.
Ex-Defence Forces member Lisa Smith, 40, was acquitted of a separate charge of financing terrorism after a nine-week trial at Dublin’s non-jury Special Criminal Court.
Smith, a convert to Islam, travelled to Syria after terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi called on Muslims to travel to the country.
The Co Louth woman had pleaded not guilty to charges of membership of IS and providing funds to benefit the group.
Smith, from Dundalk, wiped away tears as the guilty verdict of the three-judge court was read out by judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt on Monday.
She was granted bail ahead of sentencing.
Acquitting her of the financing terrorism charge, Justice Hunt said it could not be proved beyond reasonable doubt that when she sent €800 to a man in 2015 it was specifically for the purpose of supporting the IS group.
He said there was “sufficient ambiguity” over why the money was sent, highlighting that it could have potentially been for charitable or humanitarian reasons.
The former soldier was bailed ahead of a sentencing hearing on Monday July 11.
The Tánaiste said people who had argued previously that new hotels should not be built in Dublin were ‘wrong’
Irish singer-songwriter Gavin James is set to stage a show in Dunmore East, County Waterford this summer.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.