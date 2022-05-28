Have you seen Jodie? Gardai issue public appeal for teenager missing five days

Gardai are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager missing for five days.
Seventeen year old Jodie Burns - described as being 5'11" tall, of stocky build with blonde hair and blue eyes - went missing from the Dublin 1 area on Monday May 23.
Anyone with any information on Jodie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
