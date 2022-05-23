Man in custody for fatal Co Down stabbing told police he 'didn't mean' for it to happen

A man who was remanded in custody over a weekend death in Co Down told police that he did not mean for any of this to happen.
Eamonn Darren O’Hanlon was stabbed on Hill Street in Gilford in the early hours of Saturday, and later died from his injuries.
Frank McAlinden, 27, of The Bell Inn, Cross Houses, Shrewsbury, appeared before Newry Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday May 23) via videolink charged with his murder.
McAlinden was also charged with possession of a knife with intent to commit murder.
He responded “yeah” when asked if he understood the charges he is facing.
A detective constable indicated she believed she could connect the accused with the charges.
She also told the court that in reply to the charges, McAlinden said: “I’m sorry, I didn’t mean for any of this to happen.”
The detective told the court police received a call from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service around 2.55am on Saturday that a man had been stabbed on Hill Street in Gilford.
She said three people were arrested and interviewed, but were released unconditionally after McAlinden handed himself into a police station and “accepted responsibility for the offence and having stabbed Mr O’Hanlon once in the chest area .. which caused the fatal injury”.
No application for bail was made and the defendant was remanded in custody.
He is to appear at Banbridge court via videolink on June 16.
Monkeypox is a viral disease that usually causes mild flu-like symptoms and a rash that eventually crusts over and heals
Power, who finished T9 with a score of one-under-par, carded a final round of 72 to secure a place in the top ten.
Tourism is Ireland’s largest indigenous industry and provides employment in every town and country in Ireland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.