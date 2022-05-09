Lotto players in TWO counties told to check tickets as almost €10million won

Lotto players in two counties are being told to check their tickets to see if they are Ireland's newest millionaires.

Almost €10million was won over the weekend, with Saturday night's €8,508,720 jackpot ticket sold in a South Kilkenny town and a €1million Lotto Plus 1 ticket sold in Waterford.

Both tickets have yet to be claimed, with further details of the selling locations to be released in the coming days.

The winning Lotto Plus 1 ticket worth €1million was sold in the scenic, seaside town of Dungarvan, with selling location information due to be confirmed tomorrow Tuesday May 10.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Friday May 6.

The Waterford winner has become the sixth Lotto Plus 1 top prize winner of 2022 following wins in Dublin (2), Wexford, Cork and Louth.

The two biggest wins from Saturday night’s Lotto draw have now brought the number of National Lottery millionaires for the year to date to a grand total of 18.