27 Apr 2022

Female pedestrian dies following traffic collision

Reporter:

David Power

27 Apr 2022 10:15 AM

A female pedestrian in her 70s has died following a traffic collision in Sligo town. 

A male pedestrian sustained non life threatening injuries during the course of this collision and was taken to Sligo University Hospital.

The driver and passenger of the car involved were also taken to Sligo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Castle Street and Market Street areas of the town were closed last night to allow a technical examination be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators. 

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Castle Street or Market Street areas between 4pm and 4:15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

