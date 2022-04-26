Search

Government plans to remove hospital charges for children

Reporter:

David Power

26 Apr 2022 10:58 AM

Hospital charges which could reach up to €1,200 in just one year will be scrapped under proposals in a memo which is to go before Government today. 

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly confirmed on RTÉ News that he is seeking approval for the memo to remove hospital charges, overnight charges and day case charges for children aged under 16. 

"At the moment, any child who is in hospital overnight or is in for a day case, there is a charge of €80. For any 12 month period, that's capped at €1,200. It's a huge financial burden," he said. 

"You have got parents and guardians already dealing with the fact that their child is sick and is in hospital. Then they can be hit with a huge bill," he said. 

"The goal is universal healthcare, and that's what we are moving towards," Minister Donnelly said. 

The health minister outlined a number of measures taken recently but described the step to remove hospital charges for children as a "really important one". 

"What we are saying is that our public hospitals are free for children... I think it marks a really important turning point," Minister Donnelly said. 

