Search

25 Apr 2022

Russia's embassy in Ireland has found a heating oil supplier, ambassador announces

Russia's embassy in Ireland has found a heating oil supplier, ambassador announces

Russian Embassy, Dublin

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

25 Apr 2022 6:35 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Yury Filatov, the Russian ambassador to Ireland, has said that Russia's embassy has secured a heating oil supplier.

The diplomat made the comments on Saturday last as he attended the consecration of festive Easter food at Dublin’s only Russian Orthodox church.

It follows after the embassy earlier this month admitted that it was running low on supplies, as Irish oil companies reportedly refused to deliver supplies.

The rejections were reportedly done in protest over the country’s current invasion of Ukraine.

The ambassador's comments also follow after Mr Filatov last month told Russian state-owned television that Ireland is 'hostile to Russia and everything Russian', and accused the Irish government of being to the forefront of 'anti-Russian events' in the European Union.

Mr Filatov also said that he has received 'many letters of support' for Russia's invasion.

He also acknowledged the Irish public in general overwhelmingly oppose Russia’s actions in Ukraine, saying: "It is a really important, it is a complex situation;

Mr Filatov also insisted that he 'for Ukrainians as well', explaining: "We don’t have a quarrel with Ukrainians, it is the (Ukrainian) government and the neo-Nazi movement that are a danger to us and a danger to Europe as well."

When he was asked about his critique of Ireland's overwhelming support of Ukraine last month by a journalist, Mr Filatov replied: "I don’t want to get into this quarrel."

He followed this up with a comment that appeared to imply that certain members of the Irish media-sphere are biased against Russia: "One thing is what you publish in your newspaper, the other thing is the truth... the truth is different."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media