20 Apr 2022

Families affected by child mental health failings can soon apply for compensation

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Apr 2022 1:40 PM

Families affected by failings in child mental health services in Co Kerry should soon be able to apply for compensation.

A review of the care of more than 1,300 children under the South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (Camhs), published in January, found that 46 youngsters suffered significant harm.

Yesterday (Tuesday April 19), junior minister Mary Butler confirmed the Government had approved a compensation scheme and that the HSE has written to all the individuals and families affected to tell them about it. 

Eligible applicants will receive €5,000 to cover any initial expenses involved in taking part in the compensation process.

The Department of Health said that the scheme will be operated by the State Claims Agency and described it as “designed to provide full compensation in line with a court ruling, but without the stress of court proceedings”.

Ms Butler said: “The Maskey Report was a shocking and disturbing revelation.

“Children, young people and their families have been affected by the serious failures in the care delivered, and the publication of the report was also very stressful for them. I know this first hand, having met some of the families concerned.

“This scheme is designed to minimise the stress involved in securing compensation, and I am glad to be in a position as Minister for Mental Health to deliver on this commitment.”

