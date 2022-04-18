Search

18 Apr 2022

Met Éireann issues advice to take 'necessary precautions' as sunny spells expected

18 Apr 2022 1:34 PM

Met Éireann is advising people to take "necessary precautions" as sunny spells are expected throughout Bank Holiday Monday. 

Wraparound sunglasses and protective clothing is recommended, as well as SPF 30 for adults and SPF 50 for children. 

The weather forecaster posted on their social media earlier today (Monday April 18), stating, "There will be some sunshine in places today, outside of the scattered showers. UV levels will reach moderate levels. Be sure to take the necessary precautions." 

According to Met Éireann, highest temperatures will be between 9 and 12 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds. 

It will be quite cold tonight with lowest temperatures of -2 to +3 degrees, so grass frost will develop in places. Patches of mist and fog will reportedly form too in light and variable winds.

Tomorrow morning (Tuesday April 19) will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain in the west and northwest, with dry and sunny spells everywhere else. 

During the afternoon there will be sunny spells and scattered showers countrywide, with the showers becoming isolated by evening.

Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees are expected with light and variable breezes, gradually becoming northerly.

