Woman arrested after €420,000 worth of drugs discovered during stop and search
Over €400,000 in opioids has been seized by Gardai following the stop and search of a woman in Dublin.
The search - which occurred on Tyrconnell Road in Inchicore on April 12 - revealed approximately 3kg of painkiller drug Diamorphine, which was sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
The woman - who is in her 40s - was arrested and taken to Kevin Street Garda Station.
She is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 and can be held for up to a total of 7 days.
The search was undertaken by Gardai from the DMR South Central Divisional Drugs Unit as part of Operation Tara.
