Nearly 5000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland today

The Department of Health announced the figures in a statement this afternoon
4,761 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland today.
1,749 have been confirmed through PCR tests along with 3,012 confirmed through positive antigen tests that were registered through the HSE portal yesterday.
As of 8am this morning, there were 1,004 patients in hospital who have Covid-19 with 53 receiving treatment in intensive care.
The actor was spotted in Wells House, a Victorian country house and gardens in Gorey. Pic: Instagram.
‘Is Féidir Linn’ aims to make the language accessible for all parents and guardians, regardless of their own Irish language skills or experience
The call for applications for the fund runs from April 6 until June 8, 2022 and grants will range from €20,000 to €150,000
