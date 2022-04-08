Child taken to hospital with serious injuries after collision involving mini van

A child has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a mini van.

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene of the collision at Dunlo Quay near the L4602 in Ballinasloe, Co Galway today (Friday April 8).

It occurred at approximately 12.10pm.

The female child (a pedestrian) was later taken to Portiuncula Hospital where she is currently receiving treatment.

No other injuries have been reported and a forensic collision examination has been scheduled.

The road is currently closed with diversions in place.



Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling near the Dunlo roundabout and the L4602 between 12.05pm and 12.20pm and who has camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.



Anyone with information can contact Ballinasloe Garda Station at 090 963 1890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.