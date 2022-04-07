Search

07 Apr 2022

Varadkar promises further measures as soaring inflation reaches 6.7%

Varadkar promises further measures as soaring inflation reaches 6.7%

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Apr 2022 2:35 PM

The Government will “offset” the upcoming rise in the carbon tax, Leo Varadkar has told the Dail.

It comes as new data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows that inflation now sits at 6.7%, the largest annual spike since November 2000.

Leaders’ questions in the Dail focused once again on the pressure faced by families, with Sinn Fein finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty urging action from Tanaiste Mr Varadkar.

“The cost-of-living crisis demands an urgent and comprehensive response from Government,” he said.

“We do know the Government can and must do more.”

He accused the Government of being out of touch and called for an emergency budget, as well as the removal of excise duty on home heating oil.

The scheduled rise in the carbon tax in the coming weeks will see the cost of gas rise by €1.50 a month and the cost of a tank of home heating oil rise by €20, Mr Varadkar admitted.

He told TDs: “The CSO is just confirming what people have been experiencing in the last six months.”

But he defended the measures so far by the Government, pointing to a scheme to boost crop production in Ireland and a cut to excise duty on fuel.

He said: “That isn’t small and it is much greater than has been done by other governments around Europe.”

Mr Varadkar said that the Government did plan to mitigate the rise in carbon tax for the most vulnerable, but gave no detail about what it would look like.

“We will bring in measures before May to offset that increase,” he told Mr Doherty.

The questions-and-answers session descended into a row, with Mr Doherty accusing the Government of not doing enough.

“The plan that the Government currently has to address the price of heating oil to increase it further by 20 euro on the first of May,” he said.

“That is madness and it is driving people to the point of breaking point.”

“We need a mini-budget. We need a Government that gets it.”

“No matter what anybody says, you will say we’re out of touch and we don’t get it,” Mr Varadkar responded.

Mr Doherty, who shouted over and interrupted the reply from Mr Varadkar after he pressed him on proposals to cut VAT on fuel, was accused by the Fine Gael leader of wanting to prevent the public hearing his response.

The Sinn Fein Donegal TD was reprimanded by the Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail, who told him to “treat the House with some respect”.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik, addressing Mr Varadkar, also called for Government action on the minimum wage.

She said that a “targeted emergency increase” in the €10.50 per hour minimum wage would be one way of “addressing the serious squeeze” on low-income households.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media