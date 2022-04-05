'Appalling crimes' - House of elderly woman in Northern Ireland burgled twice in two days

Police in Northern Ireland are condemning the burglary of an elderly woman's home twice in two days as "appalling crimes".

The PSNI are appealing for information after the most recent break-in at the home of the pensioner - who is in her 80s - in Bearnagh Drive, Belfast, in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday April 5).

Jewellery of sentimental value and money were reported stolen during the burglary, while the woman’s handbag - containing a large sum of money, bank cards and gift vouchers - was taken the previous day.

The home of a woman aged in her 80s was burgled twice in two days. We are investigating and are appealing for information. If you noticed any suspicious activity in the Bearnagh Drive area of west Belfast, call us on 101. pic.twitter.com/d5v96IOGKq — Police West Belfast (@PSNIBelfastW) April 5, 2022

PSNI Detective Sergeant Natalie Ash said: “These are appalling crimes and will cause real shock to the local community.

“This intruder made his way into this older woman’s home on Monday morning around 11am and made off with her handbag from her living room.

“Following this incident, the woman was sleeping in bed last night and an intruder has again gained entry to the house.

“The bedroom has been ransacked and jewellery stolen which is of great sentimental worth.

“There were no signs of forced entry to the house and this was reported around 8.15am.

“We are doing all we can to locate the person or persons responsible and we’d appreciate the input of the local community who may be able to provide some information that could result in an arrest.”

She added: “The male suspect for the initial burglary is described as being in his 40s with dark hair and wearing a blue jacket.

“He was seen getting into a small grey/silver car which was heading towards the Andersonstown Road.

“This has been an extremely distressing ordeal for the victim and her daughter who has been supporting her mother.

“Our investigation is under way and we would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have noticed any suspicious activity, or this man near the Bearnagh Drive area over recent days, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 240 05/04/22.”