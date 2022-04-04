In Pictures: some of the best Census 2022 Time Capsule answers
The Census 2022 forms were filled out on Sunday night (April 3) in order to record an account of everyone at a particular address in the country of Ireland. The forms will be collected by an enumerator before 6 May.
The Census Night was recorded for the first time in six years with the first results being published on June 24 before the first official report, the Census 2022 summary report, being published in April 2023.
There was a new optional section added to the Census forms to fill out this year called 'Time Capsule'. This is a voluntary and confidential message that people can write and will be securely stored for 100 years before being released.
The Irish population took to social media to post some of the brilliant submissions they included in the new 'Time Capsule' section. Below are some of the best answers:
Some census enumerator guy is gonna see this and it'll blow his mind pic.twitter.com/BHvebjHZ7E— Ireland Simpsons Fans (@iresimpsonsfans) April 3, 2022
Was wracking my brains wondering what to put in the #Census2022 #timecapsule and then it dawned on me… So I did a thing— Niamh Ní Charra (@niamhnicharra) April 3, 2022
(Was weird since I’m listed as archivist but there was no room to say I’m also a musician so ♀️) pic.twitter.com/h6oyw3OnJg
Friend of mine couldn't think of anything to write so she did this instead #timecapsule pic.twitter.com/NM3PsNCQ4p— Mick Murphy (@modm1230) April 3, 2022
Enumerators will return to collect the completed forms starting from April 4 and no later than May 6
