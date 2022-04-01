Search

01 Apr 2022

Himalayan Hills habitat opened at Dublin Zoo

Himalayan Hills habitat opened at Dublin Zoo

The new Himalayan Hills habitat at Dublin Zoo will house snow leopards and red pandas

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

01 Apr 2022 2:57 PM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar officially opened the new Himalayan Hills habitat at Dublin Zoo on Friday.

The project, which was part-funded by a €2 million special government grant, will house snow leopards and red pandas and will be part of a conservation project.

Snow leopards are classed as a vulnerable species while red pandas are also under threat due to their homes being destroyed.

Varadkar said "Dublin Zoo had a place deep in my heart as a child. The children of today and the future will have even more to see when they come here," while speaking at the Himalayan Hills launch at Dublin Zoo.

Ciaran McMahon, Team Leader at Dublin Zoo, told RTE News: 

"We are trying to replicate, as near as possible, the situations they would be in while in a wild environment.

"The terrain is hilly and steep; there are lots of areas to move around and dens to get into."

