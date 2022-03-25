'A great privilege' - Dr Tony Holohan steps down as CMO to accept Trinity job

Ireland's Chief Medical Officer has stepped down from the role in favour of a professorship at Trinity College Dublin.

The news was announced today (Friday March 25) in a statement confirming Dr Tony Holohan has accepted a job as a Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership at the world-famous university.

Speaking about the appointment, the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said, "Since his appointment as Chief Medical Officer in December 2008, Dr Holohan has made a significant and lasting impact on health in Ireland. Throughout his time as CMO, Tony has used his public health leadership ability, alongside his many other skills and insights, to inform and influence decisions at the highest level in order to protect public health.

"Throughout the pandemic his invaluable advice to me, and to the Government has shaped our response to Covid-19, and I witnessed first-hand his unwavering dedication to protecting the health of the people of Ireland. He will play a critical role in applying his knowledge and skills to the development of the next generation of thinking and practice in public health, and I wish Tony all the best in this new and exciting chapter in his career.”

Thank you @CMOIreland Tony Holohan for your outstanding service to the Irish people, during the pandemic, and over 21 years in the CMO office.



Your dedication, and steadfast advice was crucial to Ireland’s response, and saved lives.



Every success in your new role at @tcddublin — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) March 25, 2022

Dr Tony Holohan called his time serving as Chief Medical Officer "a great privilege" and said, "In particular, these past two years have presented extreme challenges to public health globally and I have been honoured to work alongside exceptional colleagues in the Department of Health, the HSE, the wider health service and across Government. During this time, I have witnessed the dedication of colleagues to protecting the health and wellbeing of people across Ireland.

“I am very excited by this new opportunity, and I look forward with energy and enthusiasm to working with the Provost of Trinity College Dublin and her team, and through this to continue to contribute to improving public health policy, practice and outcomes.

“I look forward to using my experience, knowledge and skills to enable Trinity College Dublin to make a leading contribution to strengthening the knowledge and practice of public health leadership in Ireland."

He concluded: "Now more than ever, a strong focus on public health protection and preparedness for health emergencies is required. I will seek to use this opportunity to deepen relationships and collaborations including with other universities and agencies, with the WHO and the various agencies of the EU. So much has happened in public health in recent years – together we have much to learn and much to gain."

Provost of Trinity College Dublin, Professor Linda Doyle, said, "Trinity is here to make things better and the university has a long tradition of working with health services in this area. Dr Holohan has become a household name for his service to the country over the past two years but there is plenty that still needs to be done to protect Ireland from future pandemics. We're excited that he will be working with other academic colleagues in Trinity to learn the lessons of Covid and prepare for these future challenges."

She confirmed Dr Holohan's new role will not be attached to a single school or discipline within Trinity College.

She said, "Instead, his role will traverse the Faculties of Arts Humanities and Social Sciences and Health Sciences, recognising the complexity and scope of population health challenges in the modern era."

Dr Holohan will reportedly take up his new role on July 1 2022.