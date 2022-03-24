Search

24 Mar 2022

Charles and Camilla to visit Waterford as they continue Ireland tour

Charles and Camilla to visit Waterford as they continue Ireland tour

Charles and Camilla to visit Waterford as they continue Ireland tour

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Mar 2022 9:59 AM

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will pay a visit to Ireland’s oldest city on Thursday, as they continue their tour of the island.

Charles and Camilla, who are on their sixth official joint trip to the Republic, will take in the sights of Waterford, fresh from their two-day stint in Northern Ireland.

It is the royal couple’s first time officially visiting the county, which will be followed by a journey to County Tipperary where they will finish their visit on Friday.

During the trip, the pair will meet local people, as well as first responders who worked to support others throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Charles, a passionate environmentalist, will also meet farmers, officials and community organisers to see the work they are doing to produce food and drink more sustainably in an effort to help the country meet climate change goals.

The couple will also meet members of the Ukrainian community in Ireland.

On Wednesday, during a reception in Belfast for local organisations involved in helping and supporting refugees from Ukraine, Charles spoke of his shock and concern at the war as he met a mother who fled Kyiv with her children.

The royals’ Ireland tour is due to end with a trip to the Rock of Cashel, following in the footsteps of Charles’ mother, the Queen, who went to the site during her historic state visit in 2011.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media