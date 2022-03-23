Search

23 Mar 2022

'Please enjoy' - Taoiseach cancels homework for all children in Ireland on March 24

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

23 Mar 2022 6:01 PM

Children in Ireland have been excused from homework tomorrow by Taoiseach Micheál Martin as part of National Confidence Day. 

The Taoiseach announced he had cancelled homework for one day in a special message sent to Ireland from Washington DC, and encouraged acts of kindness instead.  

He said, "I’ve been speaking to your teachers, and they’re happy to let you off your homework for one day. All you have to do is one kind deed instead of your homework. That could be looking out for a friend, looking after someone in your family, it’s up to you, you choose. So please enjoy." 

The message is part of a special show created by Starcamp called 'I BELIEVE IN ME', which will be shown in all classrooms across Ireland tomorrow (Thursday March 23). 

It was created in the wake of a Starcamp survey which found almost 50% of parents feel their children are less sociable since the introduction of restrictions, with 43% experiencing new anxieties, fears or worries. 

The Taoiseach's message is one of several, including messages from Rory O'Connor from Rory's Stories, comic books artist Will Sliney and and magician Keith Barry. 

As part of his message, Mr Martin asked children to believe in themselves and their abilities and thanked them for all their hard work.

He said, "There is so much more we can all achieve if we believe in ourselves more and I’m asking you to believe in yourself today and every day." 

Local News

