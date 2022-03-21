Have you seen Callum? Gardai renew appeal to find Irish boy missing 2 and a half weeks
Gardai are again seeking public help to trace the whereabouts of a teenage boy who has been missing for two and a half weeks.
A renewed appeal has been issued to find 16 year old Callum McGill who went missing from Bettystown in Co Meath on Friday March 4 at approximately 9.30pm.
Gardai confirmed today (Monday March 21) that he has still not been found.
Callum is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height with a slight build, short brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, he was wearing a black jacket and black tracksuit bottoms.
Anyone with information on Callum’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station 01-8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.