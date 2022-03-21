Search

21 Mar 2022

Rollout of €450k in supports for Irish Traveller and Roma students announced

Rollout of €450k in supports for Irish Traveller and Roma students announced

Rollout of €450k in supports for Irish Traveller and Roma students announced

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

21 Mar 2022 12:59 PM

The rollout of almost half a million euro in funding to assist Traveller and Roma students with higher education has been announced today (Monday March 21). 

It's hoped the investment of €450,000 will help ensure Covid-19 did not widen the gap in higher education between Travellers and the wider population. 

According to the Irish Traveller Movement (ITM), 28% of Travellers leave school before the age of 13 compared with 1% of non-Travellers. 

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris, announced the rollout today and said, "Participation by Travellers in higher education remains at an alarmingly low level and recent data shows just 61 Travellers in higher education. Only 1% of Travellers have a third-level education. 

"We have a significant way to go to improving participation rates among the Traveller and Roma community but it will also offer additional supports to people already in higher education." 

The funding will enable the construction of an inter-agency community approach led by higher education institutions and local Traveller and Roma groups. 

It will also enable higher education institutions to assist members of the Roma community, deliver once-off payments or bursaries to Traveller and Roma students in need of resources, and offer mentoring and mental health support. 

Minister Harris said, "There is a real risk that the small increases we have seen in recent years could be lost as a result of COVID-19, and this is something my department is determined to mitigate against. 

"This funding marks a 50% increase in the funding secured in 2021. It will have transformative long-term benefits for the Traveller and Roma communities and allow third-level institutions broaden their reach people in these marginalised communities." 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media