Search

15 Mar 2022

WATCH: Ukrainian refugees in Ireland correct Kay Burley after 'British' remark

WATCH: Ukrainian refugees in Ireland correct Kay Burley after 'British' remark

WATCH: Ukrainian refugees in Ireland correct Kay Burley after 'British' remark

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

15 Mar 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Irish people on Twitter have been quick to praise two Ukrainian refugees who corrected Sky News anchor Kay Burley on her geography this morning.

Allada and Anastasia were speaking to Sky News about their harrowing journey out of war-torn Ukraine.

They left their native Kharkiv to escape "Russian bombs and rockets" and made it to Poland before settling in Ireland where more than 6,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived to safety from the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Astonishingly, Kay Burley wrapped up her interview with the young women by saying she was glad they were safe and wished that they could "can build a new life in Dublin safe in the knowledge British people are behind you."

WATCH THE CLIP BELOW:

Allada then immediately took the chance to thank the "Irish people", adding, "we are so grateful for all the kindness and hospitality that they treat us with."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media