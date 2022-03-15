Search

15 Mar 2022

'There is much more to be done' - Review on gender equality in higher education launched

'There is much more to be done' - Review on gender equality in higher education launched

'There is much more to be done' - Review on gender equality in higher education launched

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

15 Mar 2022 12:59 PM

A review into gender equality in higher education has been launched by the Minister for Higher Education. 

Minister Simon Harris today (Tuesday March 15) announced the review, stating that although significant improvements have been made "there is much more to be done". 

He said, "This review will assess progress since the first review of its kind in 2016 and make recommendations to ensure that gender equality is amplified in higher education institutions (HEIs) as they move into the future. 

Six national and international experts in the area of gender equality will carry out the review, including professionals from the UK and the Czech Republic. 

Minister Harris continued: "The expert group is expected to make five to ten high-level recommendations as to how, in their view, higher education institutions might enhance their equality policies and their implementation to support gender equality. 

"We look forward to ensuring that we can continue to support and improve gender equality, and create an inclusive culture and environment where individuals are able to thrive, irrespective of gender." 

Former Secretary General of the Department of Social Protection, Niamh O’Donoghue, will chair the group. 

She said, "Diversity is a key strength of Irish higher education. Institutions which allow inequality to exist cannot perform to their full potential. The social and economic benefits of equality and diversity are undeniable. It is timely to consider how work on gender equality can be leveraged and diversified to ensure equality of opportunity for all staff." 

The final report - which will focus on what has worked well, what has not and what the next steps should be - is expected to be published in late 2022. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media