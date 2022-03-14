Amhrán na bhFiann plays in Chilean capital to honour Irish roots of founding father

The Irish national anthem played in the Chilean capital of Santiago this weekend to honour the Irish roots of one of the founding fathers of the country.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar laid a wreath at the base of a monument dedicated to revolutionary Bernardo O'Higgins on Saturday (March 12) as Amhrán na bhFiann played in the Capital.

The son of Viceroy Ambrosio O'Higgins, Bernardo became the first Chilean Head of State after commanding military forces that won independence from Spain.

The Tánaiste attended as part of the government's St Patrick’s Day programme of ministerial overseas missions.

Amhrán na bhFiannn played this morning in the centre of Santiago, where An Tánaiste @LeoVaradkar had the honour of laying a wreath at the monument to Chile’s founding father Bernardo O’Higgins. pic.twitter.com/FIk8qoNV3U — Embassy of Ireland (@IrlEmbChile) March 12, 2022

During the trip, Varadkar attended the inauguration of Chile's new president, Gabriel Boric, which he said he was "honoured" to do.

Chile is considered an important market for Irish companies, particularly in areas such as fintech and renewable energy, with €136 million worth of goods and €550 million in services exchanged between the country and Ireland every year.

In a statement, Varadkar said, "This trip is about deepening the relationship between our two countries, which is something we’ve committed to as Government. There are huge opportunities for both sides in strengthening links between Ireland and Chile, and indeed with the wider Latin American region."

As part of his duties, Mr Varadkar opened the new Irish embassy in Santiago. He also visited a number of Irish businesses operating in Chile including the new Irish-Chilean Chamber of Commerce.