Search

14 Mar 2022

Amhrán na bhFiann plays in Chilean capital to honour Irish roots of founding father

Amhrán na bhFiann plays in Chilean capital to honour Irish roots of founding father

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

14 Mar 2022 12:47 PM

The Irish national anthem played in the Chilean capital of Santiago this weekend to honour the Irish roots of one of the founding fathers of the country. 

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar laid a wreath at the base of a monument dedicated to revolutionary Bernardo O'Higgins on Saturday (March 12) as Amhrán na bhFiann played in the Capital. 

The son of Viceroy Ambrosio O'Higgins, Bernardo became the first Chilean Head of State after commanding military forces that won independence from Spain. 

The Tánaiste attended as part of the government's St Patrick’s Day programme of ministerial overseas missions. 

During the trip, Varadkar attended the inauguration of Chile's new president, Gabriel Boric, which he said he was "honoured" to do. 

Chile is considered an important market for Irish companies, particularly in areas such as fintech and renewable energy, with €136 million worth of goods and €550 million in services exchanged between the country and Ireland every year. 

In a statement, Varadkar said, "This trip is about deepening the relationship between our two countries, which is something we’ve committed to as Government. There are huge opportunities for both sides in strengthening links between Ireland and Chile, and indeed with the wider Latin American region." 

As part of his duties, Mr Varadkar opened the new Irish embassy in Santiago. He also visited a number of Irish businesses operating in Chile including the new Irish-Chilean Chamber of Commerce. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media