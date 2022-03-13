Gardaí issue appeal to find 16-year-old boy missing from Irish seaside town
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Sandile Mayo who has been missing from Laytown, Co. Meath, since Friday, March 11, 2022.
Sandile is described as being approximately 5’ 10” in height with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.
When last seen Sandile was wearing grey trousers, a black and white top with the letters ‘MM’ printed on and a grey Nike jacket. He was also carrying a navy Under Armour bag.
Anyone with information on Sandile's whereabouts is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
