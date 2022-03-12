Search

12 Mar 2022

Changes to social welfare payment arrangements for the double bank holiday

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

12 Mar 2022 4:48 PM

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

The Department of Social Protection has released information on the payment arrangements for social welfare recipients around the double St Patrick's Day bank holiday weekend.

All Intreo centres and branch offices will be closed on Thursday, March 17 and Friday, March 18, 2022. All offices will reopen as normal on Monday, March 21.

All post offices will be closed on Thursday, March 17 and Friday, March 18. Some Post Offices will be open on Saturday, March 19 but people are urged to check local arrangements.


 
Casual jobseeker's arrangements

Due to the extra Public Holiday, EFT payments and cheques for casual jobseeker's will be processed on Wednesday, March 16.

The Department advises: "To avoid any disruption to your payment, please submit your declaration for the week ending 15/16 March by 4pm on Wednesday, March 16 for online submissions, 2pm on Tuesday, March 15 for paper docket submissions.

"If you submit your declaration before this deadline, your payment will be available for collection or in your bank account by Tuesday, March 22.

"If you are unable to provide your expected work pattern before this deadline, you can still submit your declaration as normal. However, your payment will be delayed."

