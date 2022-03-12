Search

12 Mar 2022

HSE vaccine advice issued amid rise in flu cases across Ireland

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

12 Mar 2022 1:28 PM

The HSE is reporting an increasing incidence of influenza (flu) and urging people to get vaccinated.

Nationally, the incidence of flu has risen from 13 lab-reported cases in Week 5 to 255 lab-reported cases nationally in Week 9.

"We would like to advise people to avail of the flu vaccine in order to reduce the risk of severe illness associated with the flu," a spokesperson for the HSE said.

"Flu is a highly infectious illness that affects all age groups and may result in serious disease with poor outcomes for our most vulnerable, particularly the elderly and those with weak immune systems.

"It can also have a negative impact on healthcare settings where an outbreak occurs.

"We can expect further increases in infections in the community as society returns to pre-pandemic levels of social activity.

"Due to heightened Covd-19 vigilance, it is possible that cases of flu are being misdiagnosed as Covid-19 as the respiratory symptoms of Covid-19 are similar to those of flu.

"It is also possible that people may succumb to Covid-19 infection and flu infection at the same time, and attribute their illness to a particularly virulent Covid-19 infection only."

The HSE stresses that the flu vaccine is safe and effective in reducing the risk of serious infection.

"We ask that you be extra vigilant of misinformation and disinformation on social media, and follow trusted sources, such as www.hse.ie, if you wish to learn more about the flu and the available vaccines this season," the spokesperson said. 

The following groups are entitled to a free flu vaccine: 

- Healthcare workerS

- People aged 50 years or over

- People aged under 50 with a long term illness that increases their risk of developing complications of influenza

- Young people aged 2 to 17 years

- Anyone who is pregnant

- People living in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities

- Anyone who is in regular contact with pigs, poultry or waterfowl

