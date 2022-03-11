ALERT: Fish fillets recalled by FSAI due to 'unacceptable' levels of chlorates
A fish product has been removed from Irish shops due to the presence of a pesticide no longer approved for use in food by the EU.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), a batch of Asian Choice Premium Pangasius Fillets from Vietnam is being recalled after chlorates (typically a disinfection by-product) were detected at "unacceptable" levels.
The FSAI is advising against consumption of the product, which has a batch code of VN/069/VI/090 and best before date of 09/11/2022.
In an alert published yesterday (Thursday March 10), the food safety body states: "Chlorates can potentially interfere with thyroid function and the blood’s ability to absorb oxygen. These effects are unlikely to occur from short-term consumption."
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the affected batch.
