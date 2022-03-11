FSAI warns parents against feeding rice milk to young children

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) is advising parents that children up to 4.5 years of age should not consume rice milk as substitutes for cows' milk, breast milk or infant formula.

The FSAI posted the notice yesterday (Thursday March 10) after previously warning on the danger of such products due to findings indicating rice milk contains low levels of inorganic arsenic.

The reiterated warning comes as the sale of a follow-on formula called Prémibio Prémiriz via a co.uk website has come to the attention of the FSAI.

In yesterday's issued warning, they state: "Such infant formulas are not legally permitted to be sold on the European market, as they do not meet the legal compositional and nutritional requirements for infants. The FSAI is in contact with authorities in the UK and other Member States to discontinue the sale of this product in Europe from this website. The FSAI is contacting the relevant hospitals and public health professionals to inform them of these online sales."

Chief Executive of the FSAI, Dr Pamela Byrne, believes the product should not be placed on the European market.

She said, "Rice-based infant formula and follow-on formula are not legally permitted to be sold on the European market, as they do not meet infants’ nutritional requirements. Also, there is a concern around the inorganic arsenic content of rice-based products intended for young children. The FSAI is aware from published studies that low levels of inorganic arsenic have been detected in rice milk in the past and the recommendation is that infants and young children up to 4.5 years are not exposed to these products.

"Arsenic is present in the environment and, therefore, can be present in a range of foods, including rice, at low levels. The toxicity of arsenic depends on the form in which it is present, this being either organic or inorganic. The inorganic form is the more toxic form and the FSAI states that exposure to this should be kept as low as reasonably practicable.

"As a precaution, to reduce exposure to inorganic arsenic, parents and guardians should not give these foods to infants and young children up to 4.5 years."