Bacik calls for referendum to remove 'sexist language' from Irish Constitution

TD Ivana Bacik has called for "outdated and sexist language concerning women" to be removed from the Constitution.

The frontrunner for the Labour party's leadership bid made the comments today (Thursday March 10) following a meeting of the Gender Equality Committee.

She said, "This morning, we heard from a range of groups – namely, NWCI, IHREC, Children’s Rights Alliance and One Family - about how we must work to change the Constitution.

"Over the coming months, we will be working to develop the legal framework for deleting the sexist and outdated language about women in the Constitution and for inserting new text placing appropriate value on care in the home and community."

Article 41.2 (1) of the Irish constitution proclaims: "The State recognises that by her life within the home, woman gives

to the State a support without which the common good cannot be achieved."

Furthermore, article 41.2 (2) states: "The State shall, therefore, endeavour to ensure that mothers shall not be obliged by economic necessity to engage in labour to the neglect of their duties in the home.

Both aspects of the constitution have been widely criticised in recent years, with a referendum on the matter planned in 2018 before being postponed.

"Members of the Committee anticipate and expect that the Government will move to hold a referendum on this in 2023."