10 Mar 2022

Varadkar 'honoured' to be in Chile as marriage equality law takes effect

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

10 Mar 2022 4:42 PM

The Tánaiste is "honoured" to be in Chile on the day marriage equality becomes enshrined in law. 

Leo Varadkar commented on social media this afternoon (Thursday March 10), stating, "And then there were 31. Honoured to be here in Chile on the day marriage equality becomes law. One of the final acts of the outgoing Govt and Congress. Only 150 to go." 

Outgoing president, Sebastián Piñera, last year signed the marriage equality law after being passed by congress.  

Tánaiste Varadkar made the trip to the South American country to attend the inauguration of new president, Gabriel Boric, on behalf of Ireland and the European Union. 

In a statement published yesterday (Wednesday March 9), he said, "This trip is about deepening the relationship between our two countries, which is something we’ve committed to as Government. There are huge opportunities for both sides in strengthening links between Ireland and Chile, and indeed with the wider Latin American region." 

Varadkar will officially open Ireland's new embassy in Santiago during his time there. 

Same-sex marriage is legal in just thirty one countries, including Ireland, which voted in favour of equality in 2015. 

The measure was signed into law by President Michael D Higgins. 

According to the Human Dignity Trust, Iran, Northern Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Somalia and Yemen all implement the death penalty for being gay, and the sentence is a legal possibility in Afghanistan, Brunei, Mauritania, Pakistan, Qater and the UAE. 

Over seventy jurisdictions criminalise private and consensual same-sex sexual activity. 

Main image: Leo Varadkar/Twitter

