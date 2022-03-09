Rosanna Davison's surrogate unable to flee Kyiv for Ireland despite model's offer

A Ukrainian woman who was a surrogate for former Miss World Rosanna Davison is unable to flee war-torn Kyiv and come to Ireland.

That's according to RSVP Live, which revealed Davison invited the woman to live with her in Ireland due to escalating danger in Ukraine.

Davison told the magazine: "We reached out to our surrogate last week to invite her to come to Ireland to live with us until there was a time that it may be safe to return to Ukraine or who knows what will happen there.”

Although Davison said the woman was "very grateful" for the gesture, she is reportedly unable to reach the Polish border.

Davison said, "At the moment, her city has been surrounded by Russian troops and she has no way of getting out or getting to the border. I think she’s over 1,300 km from the Polish border."

"She has a little girl and she’s sheltering with her family so she doesn’t see a way out at the moment but we’re really hoping that at some stage it will happen."

She continued: "We’re obviously very worried for her safety, she’s someone that is incredibly special to us because she gave birth to our daughter. Without her, we wouldn’t have Sophia so we can’t even imagine if something happened to her, it would be devastating."

The model previously asked her almost 300,000 Instagram followers to donate money to assist Ukrainians suffering most from the war.

According to a post on her social media, a current account has been set up with the National Bank of Ukraine for humanitarian purposes.

Overseen by the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine, it will be used to credit charitable assistance from Ukraine and abroad with the ministry using funds raised to support citizens most suffering from the war.

Davison said, "Please please please donate whatever you can and share as much as possible."

