Search

08 Mar 2022

New 'Women’s Health Action Plan' launched on International Women's Day

New 'Women’s Health Action Plan' launched on International Women's Day

New 'Women’s Health Action Plan' launched on International Women's Day

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Mar 2022 12:56 PM

As part of Women’s Health Week 2022, the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD, has launched the Women’s Health Action Plan 2022-2023, the first Women’s Health Action Plan published in Ireland.

The Action Plan was developed by the Department of Health in partnership with the HSE, the National Women and Infants Health Programme, the European Institute for Women’s Health, the Irish College of General Practitioners, and the National Women’s Council of Ireland through the work of the Women’s Health Taskforce.

The Action Plan sets out women’s priorities for women’s health. It is underpinned by the voices and perspectives of women, their advocates and women’s health professionals who have provided their insights and experiences through a range of listening projects and engagements undertaken by the Women’s Health Taskforce 2020-2021. The Action Plan responds to the important issues that women said they wanted to see, including quicker access to expert services, trusted  sources of health information  and improved experiences of  healthcare.

It also provides a strategic framework to prioritise women’s healthcare into the future, identifying and responding to gaps in women’s health services while also working to improve women’s experiences of healthcare, including support for vulnerable groups and initiating opportunities for further research and  innovation.

Women’s health is a top priority for this Government and is strongly supported in Budget 2022 with €31 million additional funding for new developments in women’s health. This funding will enable:

  • €8.66 million additional funding for continued implementation of the National Maternity Strategy
  • €9 million to fund access to  contraception for women aged  17-25.
  • €5.3 million to grow access to “see and treat” gynaecology clinics (20 nationally); specialist menopause clinics (4 nationally); and specialist  endometriosis services (2  nationally).
  • €5 million to bring the Women’s Health Fund to an investment of €10 million to support innovative new  approaches to women’s health  nationwide (illustrated in  this Plan).
     

Launching the Action Plan  today, Minister Donnelly said:

“The Women’s Health Action Plan 2022-2023 is a landmark in open policy making – putting women at the heart of the policy making process. It will enable us to offer better and more timely care to women with tailored services across all age groups, increasing opportunities for women to become partners in their own healthcare. Today’s plan is the first of many, and a milestone in what is a long-overdue evolution in women’s health in Ireland. This plan is not finite and our conversations and  engagement with women will  continue to inform how we make progress.”

Speaking at today’s launch Co-Chair of the Women’s Health Taskforce, Rachel Kenna, Chief Nursing Officer,  Department of Health said:

“The Women’s Health Action Plan 2022-2023 is testament to the power of collaborative action. A community of voices have made this milestone possible, with women, their advocates, and the health professionals that treat them all contributing their expertise to inform this plan, working through the Women’s Health Taskforce and its members in the Department of Health, the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Inclusion, and Youth, the Health Service Executive, the National Women and Infants Health Programme, the Institute for Public Health, the European Institute for Women’s Health, the Irish College of General Practitioners, and the National Women’s Council Ireland.”

Orla O’Connor, Director of the National Women's Council and member of the Women’s Health Taskforce welcomed the  launch of the Action Plan:

“The Women’s Health Taskforce made the conscious decision to put women’s voices at the heart of health policy and implementation, and this Plan seeks to deliver on what many women shared through the ‘Radical Listening’ exercise - an ask for a person-centred and accessible health system, which works to meet women’s needs as they arise. This Plan provides strong steps towards building that future for women in Ireland and our task is now to drive forward these actions that will be the critical levers for  delivering meaningful change.”

Other actions from the plan  include:

  • A new approach to menopause care,  supported by 4 specialist  clinics nationally
  • A new partnership approach  with Local Authorities to  tackle period poverty
  • A strong commitment to improve women’s experiences when they access services through changes to training  and better information
  • The first Maternity Bereavement Survey to understand the experiences of these families and how we can support them
  • Legislation to strengthen the  regulation of Assisted Human  Reproduction
  • Expanded endometriosis  services for complex care
  • Additional breastfeeding  supports
  • Expanded eating disorder  services

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media