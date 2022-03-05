Search

€3m for Ukraine aid raised by Late Late Show viewers as part of Red Cross appeal

05 Mar 2022 4:47 PM

Three million euro has been raised for Ukraine aid as part of The Late Late Show Irish Red Cross fundraising appeal. 

The significant amount was raised in less than 24 hours after a funding appeal on the show last night (Friday March 4), which was dedicated to the crisis. 

It comes as the city of Mariupol in Ukraine remains under fire, despite a ceasefire pledge today (Saturday March 5) by Russian state media to allow for civilian evacuation. 

Deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said, "The Russian side is not holding to the ceasefire and has continued firing on Mariupol itself and on its surrounding area.

"Talks with the Russian Federation are ongoing regarding setting up a ceasefire and ensuring a safe humanitarian corridor." 

Over one million Ukrainians have fled the conflict into neighbouring European countries such as Poland, according to The Guardian.  

Late Late Show viewers heard from Ukrainians living in Ireland who spoke about their concerns and worries for families and friends in the war-torn country. 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, band Aslan and Hollywood actor Alan Cumming are among the humanitarians who supported the appeal. 

Host Ryan Tubridy praised the public for rising to the occasion and donating. 

He said, "We were taken aback in a really good way by what happened last night. The Irish people rose to the occasion and donated over three million euro which is just remarkable. The story in Ukraine has touched the nation's hearts and the bravery and courage of the Ukrainian people to come to the audience last night, it won’t be forgotten and is greatly appreciated. As always, the whole Late Late Show team, are gratefully beyond belief to the Irish people for what they did last night." 

Director General of RTÉ, Dee Forbes, also commented and said, "The tragedy unfolding in Ukraine over the past week has been extremely difficult to watch and to comprehend. We are all now acutely aware of the scale and impact of Russia's shocking attack on Ukraine and the personal stories of loss, suffering and fear among those living in and around Ukraine, as well as their loved ones living here. 

"These events are having an enormous impact on all of us, but it is vital that we continue to tell these stories in every way we can. The truth matters. I'd like to once again thank the Irish public for giving so generously to last night's Late Late Show appeal which will help the Red Cross cope with the crisis on the ground." 

