'We can never take peace for granted' - Archbishop asks Irish catholics to pray for Ukraine

Archbishop Eamon Martin is asking Irish catholics to unite with Pope Francis in praying and fasting for Ukraine this Lent.

The archbishop made the comments yesterday (Tuesday March 1) ahead of Ash Wednesday today, and is launching a social media campaign to encourage the faithful to use social media to grow closer to God during this time.

The forty day period of Lent lasts until Thursday April 14 and marks the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He said, "Our Lenten journey this year begins as we watch the distressing and frightening scenes from Ukraine. Our hearts and prayers go out to the people of Ukraine. We can never take peace for granted. We must always work for peace, pray for peace and make sacrifices for peace. All of us have the capacity to build peace by our words, our actions and our attitudes to others. We choose to sow peace or conflict, love or hate, to build up, or to tear down, to heal or to hurt, to forgive or to resent, to soothe or to inflame.

"Pope Francis has invited us all to unite in prayer and fasting for peace on Ash Wednesday. I encourage the people of Ireland to join in this moment of prayer and solidarity with the people of Ukraine. I also ask that during the season of Lent that our acts of fasting, prayer and charity might keep in mind the people of Ukraine and all those in areas of conflict on our world."

Pope Francis previously called on both Catholics and non-believers worldwide to fast in solidarity with Ukrainians as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.

Archbishop Martin said, “As we prepare for Easter over the next 40 days, our spiritual conversion can be nourished by daily actions, thoughts, prayers and words. In his message for Lent 2022, Pope Francis is inviting the faithful to sow seeds of hope."

He is inviting people observing this year's Lent to avail of his #LivingLent initiative on social media and to access online resources with suggestions for fasting, prayer and charity.