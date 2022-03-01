Price of postage stamps increased from today

From today (March 1) the price of a standard national letter stamp has been increased to €1.25, up from €1.10, and the standard international stamp will increase to €2.20, up from €2.

An Post has said the increases reflect, energy, fuel and transport inflation with air freight prices increasing by up to 360% throughout the pandemic, but said the costs are well below the current average European tariffs for postage delivery services.

Commenting on the increase, CEO of An Post David McRedmond said:

"While these increases are essential to cover rising costs, and ensure service continuity on a par with the very best in Europe, we will mitigate the impact on SMEs by increasing discounts available to them, while freezing the price of ten-stamp booklet for consumers and offering regular price promotions."

An Post has said existing stamps with 'N' (National) and 'W' (Worldwide) denominations will remain valid and free postage to and from nursing homes and free newspaper deliveries for older people will remain available with check-in's by postal delivery staff on older, vulnerable or isolated customers are now a standard part of their service.