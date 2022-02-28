Who will care for your dog if you pass away? New project launched to help

Research by Dogs Trust Ireland has revealed that 54% of dog owners have not considered who will look after their pet, should they pass away before their dog does.

The Charity hopes its poignant ‘Big Shoes to Fill’ campaign will highlight the importance of having plans in place for pets should the worst happen and motivate dog owners to avail of their free Canine Care Card service. The emotive TV ad shows the special bond between a dog and his owner who sadly passes away. Having the card means Dogs Trust will be able to care for beloved pets, should their owners become too ill to be able to keep their dog or should the worst happen.

With almost 22% of those surveyed admitting that they haven’t even thought about what would happen to their dog if they became seriously ill or pass away, the charity is concerned this is putting some dogs in a vulnerable position.

Worryingly, over 31% of respondents said while they think they have a friend or family member who would take over ownership of the dog, they have not discussed it with the person in question. Also, more than 10% said they are not sure or do not have anyone who would be able to help – a cause for concern for the nation’s dogs.

Six-year-old Bumble’s owner sadly passed away last year but the charity took her and her three siblings into their care and have since found loving homes for each of the Labradors.

Speaking about the free service, Becky Bristow, Executive Director at Dogs Trust Ireland said: “The recent pandemic has highlighted how unpredictable life can be. Our free Canine Care Card ensures dog owners can have peace of mind that dogs like Bumble will be cared for and will find a loving home through Dogs Trust, should the worst happen. We want to normalise people making plans for their pets, so no dog is left without an owner and a roof over their head.”

Ciara Murran, Head of Communications at Dogs Trust Ireland continued: “We're encouraging people of all ages to consider what would happen to their dog should they become too ill to care for them or should they pass away before their pet. We suggest appointing a trusted friend or family member who agrees to take care of your dog or who agrees to sign your dog over to Dogs Trust, should you be unable to do so. We also recommend updating your will to include your Canine Care Card information and letting your family and friends know of your wishes.”

For more information and to ensure your dog will receive a lifetime of care, even when you can't look after them, visit www.DogsTrust.ie/CanineCareCard.