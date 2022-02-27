Search

27 Feb 2022

Ireland's newest airline will facilitate North-West with daily flights to capital

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

27 Feb 2022 5:54 PM

The launch of Ireland's newest airline took place this week with an inaugural flight from Donegal to Dublin. 

Emerald Airlines will facilitate the North-West region with daily flights to the capital, with Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton, marking its commencement on Friday February 25. 

The flight is reportedly part of government-funded Public Service Obligation (PSO) air services between the two county's airports. 

Minister Naughton said, "I would like to wish Emerald Airline’s every success in operating and growing this route and providing the people and businesses in the North-West with daily air services to Dublin to attend medical and other important appointments as well as supporting the economy and tourism in the region." 

According to the minister, the airline's launch marks a government commitment to ensuring continued connectivity to the North-West for the next three years. 

She said, "Emerald Airlines will operate the public service obligation air service, under the Aer Lingus Regional brand, facilitating return trips from Donegal within the day, and further international connectivity from Dublin airport through Emerald Airline’s partners." 

