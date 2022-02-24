Search on for new millionaire after last night's Lottery draw

A Lotto player has officially become Ireland’s newest Lotto millionaire after winning the top prize of €1 million in Wednesday night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The National Lottery will be revealing further details on the location of the winning ticket in the coming days.

The winning numbers in Wednesday’s (23rd February) Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 05, 10, 23, 31, 34, 36 and the bonus 30.

The Cork winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket, which is now worth €1 million, and keep it in a safe place.

The winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their life-changing prize.

The player has taken the title of 11th National Lottery millionaire of 2022.

Last night’s Lotto Plus 1 top prize win also brings the number of Cork wins worth €1 million to a total of three since the beginning of the year.

There have been 11 winners of €1 million or more so far in Ireland in 2022.

On January 15 the longest roll-over jackpot of €19,060,800 was won in Mayo



A jackpot of €4,687,612 was won in Meath on February 9 last.

And two days later, on February 11 a EuroMillions jackpot of €30,928,078 was won in Tipperary.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: "National Lottery players in the Rebel County have had lots to celebrate in recent weeks with Cork currently holding the title for National Lottery millionaires for 2022 so far. Just a few weeks ago, we saw two Cork players scoop €1 million each in the special EuroMillions Raffle after purchasing their tickets in two separate stores in West Cork located just 20km apart.

"And now a Lotto player in Cork has become the county’s latest National Lottery top prize winner and millionaire after scooping Wednesday night’s Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €1 million.

"We are appealing to all of our Lotto players in Cork to check their midweek Lotto tickets very carefully as one player has a ticket worth €1 million. The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to keep it safe. They should make contact with our prize claims team as soon as possible so that arrangements can be made for them to claim their prize," the spokesperson said.