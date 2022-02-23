Search

23 Feb 2022

Justice system not enough to deter anti-social behaviour, Oireachtas committee hears

Justice system not enough to deter anti-social behaviour, Oireachtas committee hears

Justice system not enough to deter anti-social behaviour, Oireachtas committee hears

Reporter:

Reporter

23 Feb 2022 10:24 AM

Solutions to preventing anti-social behaviour in Ireland cannot be found solely in the criminal justice system and require a Government response, an Oireachtas committee has been told.

The Joint Committee on Justice heard from a number of stakeholders as part of its investigation into issues around anti-social behaviour.

Molly Joyce, acting executive director of the Irish Penal Reform Trust, told members that prison did not work as a deterrent for those involved in low-level crime.

She said: “Anti-social behaviour is an issue of great complexity. The importance of further research in this area cannot be over-estimated.” 

She said research had linked anti-social behaviour in Ireland to issues such as socio-economic disadvantage and marginalisation as well as alcohol and drug abuse.

Ms Joyce added: “The link between anti-social behaviour and socio-economic disadvantage has made clear that solutions do not lie solely with the criminal justice system, but instead require a whole of Government response.

“They should approach the issue as one that stretches across a number of Government departments.”

Cormac O’Donnchu, chairperson of North Dublin Inner City Local Community Safety Partnership, said the proposed Policing, Security and Community Safety Bill recognised that community safety was not an issue for the police alone.

He said: “The Bill will provide for this key principle that preventing crime and making our communities safer does not rest with An Garda Siochana and the department for justice alone.

“Rather it would be best achieved as a whole of Government responsibility with departments and agencies responsible for health and social services, educational authorities, local authorities, the Gardai and the wider community working together.

“This new Bill will achieve this by establishing innovative local community safety partnerships to develop local safety plans tailored for the needs identified by local communities themselves.”

Richard Guiney, CEO of DublinTown, an organisation which represents businesses, said there were “legislative enhancements” which could assist in creating a more welcoming environment in Dublin.

He said: “The Criminal Justice Public Order Act 2011 could be tweaked to provide greater protection for the public.

“However, in essence we believe that greater success will be achieved by considering non-criminal sanctions.

“We also believe that there is scope for enhancing anti-social behaviour orders and using them not only to address difficult behaviour but also to provide support which could assist us involved in addressing the underlying challenges.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media