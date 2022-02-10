Government urged to get ‘money into people’s hands now’ as cost of living soars

The Government has been urged to “get money into people’s hands now”, as the rising cost of living hits lower and middle income families.

Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty called on the Government to give direct payments of 200 euro to individuals on incomes of €30,000 or less, and €100 for individuals on incomes between €30,000 and €60,000.

It comes as the Government is expected to announce a range of measures in a support package worth around €400 million, to tackle the spiralling cost of living.

Mr Doherty told the Dail that while rising prices affect everybody, they do not impact on everybody equally.

While the Government are taking cheap political jibes people are battling for the necessities like bread, milk and butter – @AodhanORiordain To tackle the #CostofLivingCrisis the Labour Party want to see Mini budget A rent freeze A living wage pic.twitter.com/LZSuPoEAsC — The Labour Party (@labour) February 10, 2022

“Low and middle income households spend more on heating our homes, on feeding their families or on rent than those in the top and they do so with less money,” Mr Doherty said.

“This morning St Vincent de Paul found that two in five people have cut back on essential heating and electricity.

“Workers and families need targeted support and they need that support now.

“They need a government that is willing to act, willing to listen and willing to act now.

“What we need is a direct cost of living cash payment, as Sinn Fein has proposed, of €200 euro for individuals on incomes of €30,000 or less and €100 euro for individuals on incomes between €30,000 and €60,000.

“This would provide households with direct support of over €500 in response to the cost of living crisis.

“We need to get money into people’s hands now.”

He also accused Tanaiste Leo Varadkar of being “tone deaf” to people’s needs.

Mr Varadkar said the Government acknowledged the cost of living is rising and “biting people”.

“It’s hurting people in the pocket. It’s hurting family budgets, and a lot of people are really squeezed and some people are having to make very hard decisions about what they spend their money on,” Mr Varadkar added.

Mr Varadkar said the package to be unveiled later on Thursday will add to the cost of living measures announced as part of last year’s budget.

He claimed it will help every household.

“Even households on middle incomes are suffering from the the rising costs, particularly of energy bills,” he added.

This morning the Minister for Public Expenditure admitted the government’s cost of living measures won’t go far enough for some people So what is the point? @AodhanORiordain asks the Tánaiste to commit to a rent freeze, a mini budget and a living wage pic.twitter.com/FMKMNhHfd1 — The Labour Party (@labour) February 10, 2022

He said the measures will help those who are suffering the most, particularly older people and people on very low incomes and on welfare.

“The budget package and the package that we’re going to announce today will be worth somewhere in the region of 1.4 to 1.5 billion and that is considerable,” Mr Varadkar said.

“That is a lot of money that the Government is saying we need to get back to people to help them with the rising cost of living.”

He added: “But I know as well as you do that no matter what we announce today, it’s not going to be enough. Your press releases are all already written, inadequate. Not enough. I could write it for you.”

Labour’s Aodhan O Riordain said: “The official Government advice for ministers is to shop around for better value.

“For those suffering on record rent prices, they can’t shop around. They need a rent freeze.

“For those looking at soaring energy bills up by 30%, they can’t shop around for better deals, they need real intervention.

“For those in low paid work, they can’t shop around. They need a pay rise.”

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said: “Inflation should actually be renamed price gouging and profiteering because the reason rents go up is because landlords increase rents to unaffordable levels.

“The reason energy prices go up is because energy supply companies increase the cost of those energies, and they are making a lot of money out of it.

“So the heating misery, the housing misery that ordinary people are suffering is actually benefiting certain groups of people, particularly corporate interests.”