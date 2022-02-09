Today FM presenter receives vile letter slating her appearance on TV

Today FM radio host has been targeted by vile trolls with a hand delivered letter attacking her appearance.

The popular presenter took to Twitter to share the note she received after a recent appearance on Ireland AM on Virgin Media television.

She said: "They wouldn’t even spend the price of a postage stamp on me - it was hand delivered. This was the last excerpt in a letter I received today telling me how “horrible”, “cold” and “smug” I am. The perks of the job eh."

The note read: “The state of you on Ireland AM last week, slouched on the sofa. You could have at least dressed appropriately. Maybe spend less time too gaming and sitting in front of screens and stop stuffing yourself.”

“No surprise you are single. Any man in his right mind would run a mile from you… and keep running," it continued.

It was signed: “Goodbye, Nine Former Listeners."

Pamela's followers were quick to condemn the note and offer their support, including her Today FM colleague and radio legend Ian Dempsey who wrote: "They obviously haven’t had the pleasure of meeting you and knowing you. You’re a stand out talent with a capital T - rare these days. And it took 9 of them to come up with that load of absolute (sorry kids) Bollocks. One of them (team captain?) has great handwriting though!"