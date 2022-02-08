Search

08 Feb 2022

Slight increase in Covid-19 patients in hospital but ICU figures show small drop

Reporter:

David Power

08 Feb 2022 5:42 PM

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital has increased again slightly, with ICU figures dropping overnight. 

There are 646 Covid-19 patients in hospital today, Tuesday, a slight increase on the previous day's total of 643. 

The hospital numbers have begun to creep back up slightly, since it hit a yearly low of 581 just three days ago, on Saturday February 5. 

However, there was better news on the amount of patients requiring treatment in ICU which reduced slightly in the past 24 hours. 

There were 72 patients from the overall hospital figures who required treatment in ICU today. 

That number represented a decrease of four on the previous day's total of 76 patients requiring ICU care. 

The number of patients requiring ICU treatment was also at its lowest on February 5, when just 63 patients required intensive care treatment. 

